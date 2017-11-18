NHS staff choir will hit all the right notes

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s staff choir, List, will be holding its ever first concert in Bury St Edmunds at the end of this month.

The 40-strong choir, which was founded in March this year, will be singing their hearts out to raise money for the hospital’s palliative services, which provide support and care to people will terminal illnesses and their families.

The event will be held at St Mary’s Church in Bury on Thursday, November 30 from 7pm until 9pm and guests will be treated to an evening of well-known classics, including songs from La La Land and Les Miserables.

Dr Phillippa Lawson, a respiratory consultant with the trust and founder of the choir, decided to organise the event after being recently affected by bereavement herself.

“It is a concert of remembrance for anyone who has lost someone any time, any place or who has been touched by loss through others,” she said.

“We want to remember, to celebrate those lives and to tell people that they are not alone. Staff at our hospital care and continue to care, and are here for our community.

“Choir members really enjoy getting together each week to sing and are looking forward to performing for such an important cause. We hope to support a new patient choir too.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £3 for children under 12. To buy, call 01284 712952 or pay on the door.