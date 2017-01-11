Next stage in Mildenhall Hub plan

An exhibition outlining the next stage in the creation of a new school, leisure facility and health centre in Mildenhall will be held later this month.

The Mildenhall Hub, costing more than £20 million, which would be built off Sheldrick Way, could also house council offices for Forest Heath District and Suffolk County councils, emergency services, the town library, a pre-school and adult learning space, as well as the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and space for the Department for Work and Pensions.

The latest plan for the proposed Mildenhall Hub ANL-171101-120633001

A pre-application consultation period began on Tuesday and runs for a month. It includes a public exhibition at Mildenhall College Academy’s Sixth Form (MCA6) campus in Sheldrick Way on Tuesday, January 24 from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Urging residents to take part in the consultation, Forest Heath Council leader James Waters, said: “The town needs a new bigger and better school site now which the hub will deliver in partnership with Mildenhall College Academy.

“The town needs bigger and better swimming facilities now – without the hub, the town’s pool will have to close for work to be carried out and even then it won’t be big enough to suit the area’s needs.

“Without the hub, we will still have an old council building that is too big for modern day use, uneconomical and no longer fit for purpose.

Councillor James Waters ANL-160208-151907001

“Without the hub, we will still need to invest millions of pounds into old buildings throughout the town just to keep them open without addressing the problem that they are no longer right for modern needs. This is not about whether we should or shouldn’t have a hub, it is about drawing out the issues that we will need to be addressed to make sure this great scheme works.”

Susan Byles, principal at Mildenhall College Academy, said: “The proposed new building will provide up to 1,500 places for pupils, giving our already oversubscribed academy the extra capacity it needs.

“Being in the hub will provide strong connections with local businesses and services and we believe this will give our students the best opportunity to play a valuable role in their community, improve their wellbeing and raise aspirations. “

You can take part online at www.mildenhallhub.info