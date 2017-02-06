Newton Road in Sudbury to be closed until end of week at least after continued sink hole problems

One of the main routes to and from Sudbury will continue to be obstructed while repairs are carried out where a road previously collapsed.

A sink hole appeared in Newton Road on January 20 after water main burst under the road surface. Repairs were carried out but now further work is required after drivers experienced a dip in the road.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams repaired a burst water main on Newton Road, Sudbury last week.

“After being resurfaced a slight dip reappeared in the road. At present we don’t know what’s caused this, but we have closed the road to put this right and plan to use a different material – foam concrete – to backfill the hole.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience to customers in this area. We are grateful for the patience they’ve shown while we’ve been working here.”

The spokesperson said the closure would remain in place until the end of the week at least.