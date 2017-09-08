Newly launched Bury St Edmunds gym is getting people outdoors

This week has seen scores of Bury St Edmunds residents lifting, pulling, pressing and twisting in the open air.

It follows Friday’s soft launch of the outdoor gym on Moreton Hall which is being well-used by residents, young and old.

Lowheng Warman enjoying the outdoor gym on Moreton Hall (picture: Mecha Morton)

Cllr Peter Thompson, who was heavily involved in the project, said resident Tony Whittingham first brought the idea to him in 2015.

The equipment and installation was subsequently paid for by Bury Town Council, to the tune of £24,000.

Council chairman Andrew Speed said: “The ‘green gym’ is a great idea, giving opportunities to improve health and wellbeing for both the local community and the wider community of Bury.”

“It’s a good example of the community working together with us [the council] on a positive and proactive project,” said Cllr Thompson.

The outdoor gym, in Heldhaw Road, is available for free to all residents.