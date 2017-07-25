New walking netball group to launch in Bury St Edmunds on Friday

A new walking netball group launches in Bury St Edmunds today.
The group is free for a trial period thanks to St Edmundsbury district councillors Diane Hind and Bob Cockle, who have each given £750 from their locality budgets.
Hour-long sessions take place every Friday at 5.15pm at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. For more information, contact Tracey Butcher on 07939 500318 or visit www.jettsnetballclub.yolasite.com
