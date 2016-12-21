New station commander at RAF Honington

A new station commander has been appointed at RAF Honington.

Group Captain Dave Tait took up the role on December 16.

Grp Capt Tait has seen operational service around the world including Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

He last served at RAF Honington in 2006 as the Officer Commanding No II Squadron, RAF Regiment.

“It is a huge honour and privilege to take command of RAF Honington, home of the RAF Regiment and RAF Police,” said Grp Capt Tait.

“One of my priorities will be to tackle the infrastructure for both service personnel and their families.

“RAF Honington is an isolated unit and I want to ensure that the facilities are in place to support RAF Honington personnel.”

Grp Capt Tait is a keen mountaineer having led the successful 2008 British Services Expedition to Makalu, the world’s fifth highest mountain.

He was chairman of the RAF Mountaineering Association until 2011 and is the reigning (veteran) RAF Indoor Sports Climbing Champion.

He has just returned from the British Services’ Medical Research Expedition to Dhaulagiri.

He takes over from Group Captain Mick Smeath who is to be promoted to Air Commodore and become the Chief of Defence Staff’s Liaison Officer to the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.