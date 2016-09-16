New sixth form agreed for Bury St Edmunds college

A new multi-million pound sixth form college is to be built in Bury St Edmunds after it was given the green light by the Department for Education today.

The unnamed college, which looks to be opened in September 2018, will aim to replicate the success of Suffolk One in Ipswich.

The Suffolk Academies Trust, which comprises of a collaboration between West Suffolk College and Suffolk One, submitted their application back in March and today found out it was successful.

Dr Nikos Savvas, Chief Executive of the Suffolk Academies Trust and Principal of West Suffolk College, said: “I am delighted by this announcement today, the unique partnership between these leading education providers will ensure that all young people of West Suffolk have access to the very best in world class education.

“It is wonderful that the government has recognised the demand for this project and to have the backing of so many leading figures in education and business and the full support of all our local politicians.”

Though a site hasn’t been secured yet for the project, it is hoped it will be in close proximity to West Suffolk College and King Edward IV School, to create a ‘learning village’.

The sixth form itself will offer more than 40 high quality A-Level courses to 16-19 year olds from across the whole of West Suffolk.