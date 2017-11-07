New patron for brain injury charity

Dr Jane Hawking has become a patron of the Headway Suffolk brain injury charity.

The charity supports people with brain injuries and neurological conditions.

Speaking at the charity’s conference on Wednesday, October 4, she spoke about being a carer for her first husband, Dr Steven Hawking, who has motor neurone disease.

She also gave recommendations and advice to other family carers.

“I am delighted and honoured to be invited to become a patron of Headway Suffolk. The support of the victims of neurological conditions and their family carers is a cause close to my heart,” she said.

Headway Suffolk supports 250 adults a week who have an acquired brain injury or a neurological condition with rehabilitation and therapy at its hubs, in the community and at home.

Helen Fairweather, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Headway Suffolk is delighted that Dr Jane Hawking has agreed to be our patron. She is a wonderful lady, who fully understands the challenges of neurological conditions and family caring.”