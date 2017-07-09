New mum for foal left to die alone in Thetford Forest

A foal who was found dumped in Thetford Forest when only days old is making good progress with a foster mum.

The colt, now named Bill, was taken to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Snetterton, where he and another orphan, Jimmy, are being mothered by foster mare India.

Bill soon after it was found in Thetford Forest

World Horse Welfare (WHW) field officer, Jacko Jackson, who co-ordinated his rescue in May, said at the time: “When a foal is born, it is vital that he or she receives the colostrum from their mother over the first 24 hours as it contains antibodies that help protect the new born from illness and disease as well as having a high nutrition value to give them the best start to their young life.

“We have no idea if this foal has received any colostrum so at the moment his prognosis is guarded but he is bottle feeding well and we will just have to see how he progresses.”

But Bill, who weighed just 44kg when he was found in the forest by a farmer, tipped the scales after two months at 84kg and the vets now expect him to put on a kilo a day.

A World Horse Welfare spokeswoman said: “They all spend their days in the field enjoying the sunshine and Bill loves meeting visitors to the farm, plus he is very playful and gaining in strength every day.

“They also recently took part in a short performance at an event for World Horse Welfare members, behaving very well and showing off to their audience.”

His former owners have not been found so he is now in the charity’s ownership. When he is old enough he will be put out on loan to a suitable home but, like all the horses the charity homes, will remain in its property.

Anyone with information on who left Bill to die alone in the forest can ring WHW’s welfare line on 08000 480 180.