New Hunter Gallery opens

A Bury St Edmunds gallery had its opening last weekend in a very familiar spot for art lovers.

The Hunter Gallery, owned by Paul Foster and his wife, Jacqueline, have taken over what was the Edmunds Gallery on Angel Hill,

Mr Foster felt the opening two days went really well.

He said: “We had a good turnout with almost 100 people on the Saturday and on Sunday about 60 to 70 people, which was great.

“We also had very good feedback, people were really pleased to have a gallery open again in Bury and everybody was very welcoming.”

The Fosters also own the Hunter Gallery in Long Melford, which opened 17 years ago, and is the longest established gallery in the village.

Mr Foster said that taking over a building which had already housed art and was well known as a gallery has also helped the transition of expanding locations.

They are hoping to host four to six exhibitions a year of artists including Edward Noott RBSA and Alexander Debenham but are also not afraid to add to their collection if the work is right.

Mr Foster said: “We would consider anyone, if they come in and have a look at what we have first and feel that their work is a match in quality and blend in what we already have.

“If an artist feels they could fit they can come in and talk to us or they can send an email with images of their work and we can look at it and decide from there.”

