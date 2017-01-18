New home in Bury St Edmunds for Buy The Light

A Bury St Edmunds business, forced to move last month amidst talks of a potential sale of Cornhill Walk Shopping Centre, has quickly re-established itself in the town.

Candle and gift shop Buy The Light opened in Bury almost two decades ago, operating out of Cornhill Walk for the past 15 years.

Owner Lesley Bancroft was quick to relocate to her new shop at four Whiting Street after being forced to vacate her former premises by December 28.

She said the move was ‘quite arduous’ and ‘very hard work’ in a short space of time but she was pleased with her new location.

She said: “A lot of our existing customers have found us and new customers have too which is lovely, and everyone’s really complimentary about the character of the building, it’s Grade II listed with low beams and is very cosy.

“It’s like the reverse, going from a modern square to a quirky shop and there are three rooms so people can meander from one room to the other.”