New headteacher joins Wickhambrook Primary Academy as it becomes part of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust

The new headteacher of Wickhambrook’s village school is heading up a new era for the school and its pupils.

Ros Towns takes the prmary school, now named Wickhambrook Primary Academy, forward as part of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

The Ofsted rated outstanding school is now moving from mixed year group classes to single entry classes.

It joins four senior schools, a special free school and three primary schools as part of the trust.

Miss Towns, 34, worked for a bank for two years before studying at Roehampton University and then teaching for 10 years, becoming deputy headteacher at Great Dunmow Primary School in Essex.

She said: “I have had a range of experience which has given me different social interactions and a greater understanding of people’s needs.

“I have always enjoyed the village and family feel to a smaller school. Working at a bigger school gave me a lot of experience but I was very much drawn to Wickhambrook and this lovely school.

“I want to make sure the school continues to be a big part of the community as well as promote the school and the village as much as possible. The fact that we are a growing school offers more opportunities for children.”

Howard Lay, Samuel Ward Academy Trust chief executive, said: “We were delighed to welcome Wickhambrook Primary Academy to the trust in July and we are equally pleased to welcome Miss Towns to the post of headteacher. She has the drive and enthusiasm to lead the school to even greater heights.”