The Seckford Foundation Free Schools Trust has appointed a new headteacher for Ixworth Free School.

Mark Barrow will take up the position from September 1, replacing current head Niki King who is leaving to become deputy head (academic) at Woodbridge School.

Mr Barrow brings with him a wealth of leadership experience including acting headship at his current school, Haileybury Turnford, where he oversaw the opening of the new academy.

A politics graduate from the University of Bristol, Mr Barrow has taught politics, critical thinking and French, and was head of sixth form at the Bishop’s Stortford High School before becoming deputy headteacher at King Edward VI Grammar School in Chelmsford.

He has also been a governor of an 11-18 secondary school.

Speaking of his appointment, he said: “I am very much looking forward to joining Ixworth Free School as headteacher to drive forward the next stage of the school and continue its growth to become a flagship for teaching and learning.”

Graham Watson, director of the Seckford Foundation, said: “We had some very strong applications for the post of headteacher, but Mark’s enthusiasm for the school and his wealth of experience, in particular as deputy head of an outstanding school, were the defining elements of his application and we are truly delighted to have appointed him.

“We are pleased that Niki King, current headteacher of Ixworth, will remain employed by the Seckford Foundation in her role as deputy head (academic) at Woodbridge School and will continue to contribute to the leadership of the Free Schools Trust.”

Ixworth Free School is a fully inclusive school which opened in September 2014. Find out more at {http://www.ixworthfreeschool.org.uk/ |www.IxworthFreeSchool.org.uk|click here}.