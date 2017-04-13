New day nursery is to open at Nowton

A brand new day nursery in Bury St Edmunds is staging an open day tomorrow.

The Little Larks Day Nursery is situated in a country location in Low Green, Nowton, and is owned by Donna Cooper who grew up in nearby Great Whelnetham.

Mum of two Donna, says that there is little accessible nursery provision in the area and the Nowton location will provide an easy drop off for parents travelling to work in Bury St Edmunds.

She says that with the Abbots Vale 1250 home development being given approval and the Government’s extension of funded nursery provision she is confident the nursery will meet demand.

While some pre-school providers are worried about the low level of funding from Suffolk County Council Donna says she has taken these concerns into account in her business plan.

She said: I grew up on a farm and when I saw the building and the garden were up for rent fell in love with them.”

Little Larks can take 42 children from three months to 5 and there will be fully funded places. An on-site chef will provide home cooked snacks and meals. Daily rates are £45 8am to 6pm, morning and afternoon sessions £26. For more call 01284 761676 or email littlelarksdaynursery@gmail.com