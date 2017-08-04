New cycle route unveiled for hospital visitors and workers

A new route to provide a ‘quick, safe and easy route’ from West Suffolk Hospital to Bury St Edmunds for cyclists, has been unveiled.

The 620 metre cycle path, which begins in the Hardwick Lane and Cullum Road area was officially opened last week by representatives from Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Suffolk Highways and the Bury Local Links team.

The new cycle path, which was previously a footpath, has been funded by Suffolk County Council and work has involved creating dropped kerbs at crossing points, new guard rails to allow bikes to pass through and new signs to highlight the route across the water meadow.

Vegetation along the route has been trimmed back and where needed, the cycle path has been resurfaced.

The Project has cost in the region of £30,000 and is part of the county councils work to improve cycling and walking routes in and around the town.