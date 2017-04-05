New chief executive for Bury St Edmunds rehab charity

A Bury St Edmunds-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation charity has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Lisa Grove has decided to step down as CEO of Focus12, a role she has held for about 18 months.

She will be replaced by St Edmundsbury Cathedral’s administrator and director of commerce, Tony Kimber, who, like Lisa, has knowledge of the charity from having previously served as a trustee.

Tony said: “Focus12 is an amazing organisation that saves lives, keeps families together and gives clients the tools they need and the belief to be able to cope with life without it being ruled by an addiction.

“I’m honoured that my fellow trustees had the confidence to consider, interview and select me for the CEO post, and am humbled and extremely excited to be working with such an amazing staff team who share my passion and enthusiasm for helping the really important people, our clients.

“The job is made much easier by taking over from someone as professional and capable as Lisa, who has become a friend as well as a colleague and we all wish her the best for her exciting new challenge.”

Lisa said she would ‘always be so grateful’ for the opportunity to have played a part in the charity’s history, although working in a sector which is ‘entirely under-provided for in terms of funding’ and knowing how much more could be done with better financial support had been ‘painful’ at times.

“It is due to the dedication and commitment of the team at Focus12 that we see such consistently good outcomes for our clients and I will always look back proudly on what was an incredible time in my career to date,” she added.

Of the new appointment, Gary Brummage, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “Tony’s enthusiasm for the charity has been obvious from his first day as a Trustee and as CEO he will take the charity forward in a positive and effective way.”