New chairman for Bury St Edmunds Round Table

Bury St Edmunds Round Table’s chairman for 2017/18 is Robin Cutler.

He takes over from Jonathan Moore, and is looking forward to working with members to introduce a range of new social activities and support the community through fundraising events.

Bury Round Table was established in 1951 and its key events include The Abbey Gardens Charity Fireworks Display and the Round Table Santa Sleigh.

Robin said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of Round Table as it is an organisation which is growing and giving more men in Bury St Edmunds the chance to embrace life to the full.

“I am looking forward to bringing something new to the table, which will give existing and new members the chance to simply have fun and build long-lasting friendships.”

“Last year we raised £17,000 for local good causes and charities and we would like to hear from any other causes in Bury St Edmunds who may need our help”

For more about Bury Round Table, visit www.bury-st-edmunds.roundtable.co.uk or email Robin on chairman@buryroundtable.co.uk