New bus service starts Monday to cover cuts on Bury’s Breeze 2 route

A residents’ petition has succeeded in getting a replacement bus service to cover reductions introduced in January on Bury St Edmunds’ Breeze 2 route.

Stephenson’s Breeze 2 buses used to operate between the town centre and the Westley and Horinger estates roughly every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm.

But in January the service was cut back to run an hourly operation between 9am and 2.30pm on weekdays only.

Residents on the estates it served began a petition and their cause was taken up by their councillors.

Suffolk County Council stepped in to arrange a partial replacement service, which was approved by the Traffic Commissioner earlier this month and will begin on Monday.

A county council spokesman said: “Following the withdrawal of a number of journeys on the Breeze 2 service, a replacement service has been arranged, operated by the Bury St Edmunds Volunteer Centre. This contract is initially for a year and its performance will be reviewed regularly.

“The service will carry the route number ‘BSEVC 1’. Tickets issued by Stephensons cannot be accepted on this service but national concessionary passes will be accepted.

“The timetable can be found online at www.suffolkonboard.com”