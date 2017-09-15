New brand aims to promote the best Bury St Edmunds has to offer

A new official tourism brand for Bury St Edmunds will be launched on Monday.

Bury St Edmunds and Beyond is driven by the newly-formed Bury St Edmunds Destination Management Organisation (DMO), a private sector-led not-for-profit organisation which aims to promote the town and surrounding area.

Monday’s launch, at The Athenaeum, will bring together organisations which contribute to the town’s development as a visitor destination, including representatives from tourism businesses in and around Bury.

The brand has secured funding for three years from public and private-sector organisations, including: St Edmundsbury Borough Council (£150,000), Bury Town Council (£60,000), Our Bury St Edmunds (£60,000), St Edmundsbury Cathedral (£15,000), Gough Hotels – which owns The Angel hotel (£15,000) and Bury in Bloom (£15,000).

It hopes to raise additional income through a membership scheme.

Tourism in Bury is worth an estimated £47 million and 774,000 trips to the town a year. The aim of Bury St Edmunds and Beyond is to increase the value of tourism by encouraging more overnight visitors and providing a marketing route for tourism businesses in the area.

Sue Warren, brand and marketing manager, said: “Bury is doing very well, but we know it could be doing even better with a more co-ordinated approach to marketing the town as a visitor destination and as a base to explore the other fantastic towns and villages on our doorstep.

“Bury really is a jewel in Suffolk’s crown and we need to tell more people about our story.”

Similar DMOs have been successfully created in other areas including Bath, York, Cumbria and closer to home in Ipswich and on the Suffolk coast.