New art exhibition at Bury St Edmunds cafè

Artist Kris Lock’s work will be on display in the next exhibition at Guat’s Up cafe and cocktail bar in Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds, which gets underway on January 19.

Having recently graduated From Camberwell College of Art, Kris Lock is currently working as an associate artist alongside Open School East.

His work principally consists of CGI animation, painting and sculpture.

For this exhibition, called Flotation Arrangement, a selection of paintings and GIF’s born from CGI renders attempt to navigate the politics of representation through mapping the current modalities of mediated space and the interconnectivity of things.

This exploration stems from an interest in the current state of the human condition, specifically from our relationship to images and places.