Networking group supports Age UK Suffolk

The business networking group at the Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa have continued their fundraising exploits by raising £500 for Age UK Suffolk.

More than half of the money was raised through donations at the monthly networking events and two charity afternoon teas to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 90th birthday.

Team members raised a further £147 at their social events, which included a quiz, bingo evening and a cake bake.

Coffee Connections’ networking events at The Swan are open to anyone working in the area who would like to meet other businesses in an informal setting.

Age UK Suffolk has again been selected as the group’s charity for this year.