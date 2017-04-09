Needham Market Raft Race calls for competitors

Organisers of the Needham Market Raft Race are calling for teams to get ready for this year’s competition.

The event is on Sunday 4 June at Needham Lake and has a ‘swinging sixties’ theme.

Debbie Cadman, chairman of the Needham Market Raft Race Committee, has simple criteria for its competitors.

She said: “All you need is a team of four, £16, a home made raft and a sense of humour.”

There are two races for rafters, a time trial to compete for the ‘Tracey Cadman Challenge’ and the second is a race against rafts who completed the first in a similar time.

Stalls from charities and organisations, activites for the chidren and food and drink stands will also be on the site.

Fancy dress judging of the raft and rafters takes place at 1.30pm and the races start at 2pm.

Prizes will be presented at about 4pm.

Ms Cadman set the scene for the day’s fun.

She said: “Think of the enjoyment you will bring to the thousands of people that will be lining the lake when you try to paddle to victory and the laughs of the crowd if you fall in – and let’s face it that is what they want.”

The event is free to all to come and watch, parking is available at the site costing £1 a car

For more information about competing visit www.needhamraftrace.wordpress.com or go to their Facebook page.

Alternatively call either Robin or Julie on 01449 721430 or Debbie on 01449 722808

For stall enquiries contact Dan on 07534 948935