Needham Market pair deny assault and abduction

Two men from Needham Market will stand trial after denying assault and abduction charges.

Shaun Spencer, 36, Stowmarket Road, and Peter Ward, 34, of Quinton Road, appeared today at Ipswich Crown Court.

Both pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman on July 22 and unlawfully taking her away against her will on the same date.

They were told by Judge Rupert Overbury that their trial would take place on a date to be fixed.