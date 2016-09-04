Needham Market find the bride they’ve been searching for

Needham Market Football Club’s 1st team have managed to track down the stranded bride-to-be they met during the motorway chaos which unfolded on their way to a match last Saturday.

Like thousands of others, the ‘Marketmen’ were stranded for hours on the M20 in Kent after a footbridge collapsed at lunchtime.

Needham Market Football Club's 1st Team Squad

It was there they bumped into the mystery bride, pictured above with manager Mark Morsley and his squad by the central reservation, who was fretting about making it to the church on time.

Mark Easlea, the Ryman Premier club’s secretary, said: “She’d wandered down the carriageway in search of information on escaping the jams before asking for a selfie with them despite the chaos threatening to ruin her big day.”

After beating Folkestone Invicta 1-0 in the Ryman League’s top flight and getting home about 9.30pm – almost 12 hours after setting off that morning – the 1st team squad began appealing for help tracking down the brunette bride so they could send the happy couple their congratulations and find out how long she eventually kept the groom waiting.

And now, after considerable help from social media, they have found her.

Bride Lisa Cobbold was due to marry Jake Kendall at 2pm at The Black Horse in Thurnham, near Detling, Kent.

Fortunately the registrars had no further bookings for the day and were able to perform the wedding at 4pm, after Lisa arrived at 3.30pm.

The newlyweds are now enjoying their honeymoon in Las Vegas, where we are told they arrived on time.

Mr Easlea said Lisa’s father, Steve Cobbold, told him she was ‘very touched’ by the football club’s concern and assured him neither Bridge of Sighs or Bridge Over Troubled Waters were played for the couple’s first song.

Mr Easlea believes Lisa was ‘a lucky omen’ for his players who returned to Needham victorious on the day.

He said: “The football club passes on its congratulations to Jake and Lisa and wishes them all the best for the future.”