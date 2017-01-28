National think tank to feature Bury councillor’s work

The work of a Bury St Edmunds councillor is be showcased in a new report by a national think tank.

Mark Ereira-Guyer, Suffolk County Councillor for Tower division, was contacted earlier this month by the Local Government Information Unit(LGiU) seeking advice on how councils and other local organisations can work better together.

The LGiU is a local authority membership organisation and registered charity which advises councils, community groups, voluntary organisations and businesses.

The LGiU want to consult with cllr Ereira-Guyer with regard to ‘best practice’ advice for a study called Community Collaboration, which will be shared nationally.

“It is great to be able to put the work within our community on the national map,” said cllr Ereira-Guyer.

“Bury St Edmunds has a unique ingredient when it comes to organisations working collaboratively and I am happy to share advice where I can.

“Not all councils have these relationships and something of which we should be proud.”

The consultation request comes after Cllr Ereira-Guyer was earlier nominated by Howard Estate residents for an award scheme, run by the LGiU.

Cllr Ereira was nominated for his work with schools, churches, the police and the council, as well as projects such as creating a new local wildlife area,involving Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

The LGiU is compiling a report with examples of where councillors have successfully enabled residents and community groups to set up and run their own projects.