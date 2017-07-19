Musical based in Dagenham is made in Bury

The final rehearsals are under way for opening night of the musical Made in Dagenham next week.

Suffolk Young People’s Theatre is performing the musical, based on the real-life 1968 machinists’ strike at the Dagenham Ford factory, at the Theatre Royal, in Bury St Edmunds.

The musical follows the journey of strike leader Rita O’Grady, who encourages the women of the factory to walk out after they are re-classified as unskilled, while their male counterparts see their wages increased. Determined not to be treated like the poor relation, the women vote to strike.

But when the American bosses fly in and lay off 5,000 men, including Rita’s husband Eddie, the cracks begin to show in their solidarity and Rita is forced to risk her marriage and friendships as she fights for equality.

There are 25 young people aged 14-21 in the cast, while Nigel Turner is directing for the company once again.

The musical, which is suitable for audience members aged 13 and above, is based on a 2010 film of the same name and features rousing songs and outrageous comedy.

The show is on Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with a matinée on Saturday at 2.30pm.

For tickets, go to www. theatreroyal.org or call 01284 769505.