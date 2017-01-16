Mundford man receives curfew for dumping waste near Brandon

A Mundford man has been given a three-month curfew for fly-tipping on Forestry Commission land to the east of Brandon.

David Webb pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and to transporting waste without a Waste Carrier’s License at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

The dumped waste, consisting of boxes, bags and other items, was reported to Forest Heath District Council on April 8, 2016.

It was waste a Brandon couple had hired Webb to remove following renovations to their property. They found him through an online ‘for sale’ site.

On Tuesday (January 10) Webb received a three month curfew and was ordered to pay £200 towards the council’s costs, £300 in compensation to the Forestry Commission and a victim surcharge of £60.

Speaking after the hearing, Cllr David Bowman, Forest Heath’s cabinet member for operations, said: “Anyone taking away waste for a reward needs to be registered to transport it. They also need to pay for its disposal, so if the price they are offering is low, the waste owner must make sure it isn’t too good to be true.

“New services are being requested and offered online, but the same responsibilities apply however you choose to dispose of your waste. You have a legal duty to ensure your contractor has the correct permits.

“It is in your best interests to find out (by calling the Environment Agency on 08708 506506 and asking them for an Instant Waste Validation Check) because the original householder can still be prosecuted for not making reasonable checks.”