Mum ‘thankful’ to be able to save son’s life

A Bury St Edmunds mum is urging all parents to do some basic first aid training, after she managed to save her choking two-year-old.

Rebecca Smith, 33, her husband Sam, 39, were enjoying a family meal with their son at the Greengage, in Tollgate Lane, when Jared choked on a piece of chicken nugget.

“Jared started making a gagging noise at first, but the gag then stopped and he went silent and his face lost all colour. He was just staring at me,” said Rebecca.

Luckily, she knew exactly what do thanks to a St John Ambulance first aid course she took in her previous role as an early years professional.

“I quickly got him out of his highchair, tipped him over and gave him five blows on the back – like I was taught on my first aid course – and it came out on the last one,” said Rebecca.

“I don’t remember thinking anything while it was happening, as in my head I was going through the steps of what I needed to do. I stayed calm and that was definitely because I’d had the training.

“Afterwards, Jared didn’t seem bothered. He just wanted to eat the rest of his dinner and go and play. I felt sick with worry about what might have happened, but he just carried on eating.”

Now, Rebecca is urging all parents to get first aid training.

She said: “First aid is such an essential skill to know as you really have no warning about when you might need to use it. I am so thankful I had the knowledge to save Jared’s life. When it happened, the first aid I had learned just came to me instantly.

“All parents should have some basic first aid. There’s so much that can happen to children – not just choking – so it’s an important skill to have.”

For details on St John Ambulance courses, go to www.sja.org.uk/sja/training- courses.aspx.