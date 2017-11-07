Mum died of ‘flesh-eating disease’ doctors failed to diagnose

A Stowmarket family has received a £415,000 settlement after West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust admitted that a mum died as a result of a ‘flesh-eating disease’ doctors failed to diagnose.

Helen Edgar died aged 41 just one week after first attending hospital complaining of shoulder pain she thought may have resulted from stretching to reach a cupboard.

However, over the coming days doctors at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust failed to diagnose and treat the mum-of-two for the rare bacterial infection - necrotising fasciitis – a form of flesh-eating disease.

The infection was finally diagnosed but she died on 26 May,2013, from multiple organ failure caused by necrotising fasciitis

At a High Court hearing yesterday, a settlement was approved after the NHS Trust admitted full liability and that delays in diagnosing and treating the infection constituted a failure in the duty of care.

Mrs Edgar left behind husband Ian, 48, son Kyle, 24, and daughter Kayleigh, 17.

“Helen was the complete bedrock of our family and she held everything together. It is difficult to put into words the devastating effect Helen’s death has had on our family,” said husband, Ian.

“I was with her throughout the whole time she was in hospital. Although I kept pleading for the hospital staff to help they did not seem to listen and I felt as though I was standing watching her die.

“The images of her last days when the pain was so visible will not leave me for the rest of my life.

“I have lost my wife and my best friend and my children have lost their loving and caring mum.

“I just hope lessons have been learned so no other families have to endure the heart-break we have had to go through following Helen’s death.”

Helen Edgar fell ill on May 18, 2013, complaining of a headache and severe pain under her right arm. The following afternoon she attended West Suffolk Hospital and was diagnosed with a sprain.

Mrs Edgar returned to hospital the following night as she was also suffering from sickness and diarrhoea. She was treated for suspected blood clots. Her condition worsened however and she was admitted to intensive care.

Senior doctors twice dismissed a diagnosis of necrotising fasciitis, before concerns were raised on May 25, that she may be suffering from the infection.

After being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, exploratory surgery found extensive necrotising fasciitis in the right side of her body and lower left abdomen. Mrs Edgar died on 26 May.

Necrotising fasciitis, sometimes called the ‘flesh-eating disease’, is a rare but serious bacterial infection that affects the tissue beneath the skin, muscles and organs. If not treated quickly the bacteria can spread through the body and lead to organ failure.

Alexandra Winch, specialist medical negligence lawyer at London-based Irwin Mitchell, which represented the family, said: “The failure of doctors to diagnose Helen’s necrotising fasciitis and debride the effected tissue had catastrophic consequences for the family.

“Four years on they are still struggling to come to terms with how, just days after complaining of shoulder pain, a much-loved wife and mum died.

“Hospitals have a duty of care to look after patients and tragically, in Helen’s case, the level of care she received fell below what people should expect.”

West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been invited to comment.