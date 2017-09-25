Mum arranges charity night in son’s memory

A Chevington mum has arranged a charity evening to raise awareness about stillbirth, in memory of her son Owen.

Denise Revens, 37, has organised the James Bond Charity Event at Slates Restaurant and Carvery in Bury St Edmunds on October 14.

The event, which includes a three-course meal, casino and disco, will raise money for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society (Sands) which supports families who have suffered a bereavement this way.

Mrs Revens’ son, Owen, was stillborn after he went ten days overdue.

The event is being held just a month before what would have been his tenth birthday.

“You go through such a range of emotions from devastation, to anger, anxiety and grief,” said Mrs Revens.

“You can never really get over it and the support we received from Sands was amazing.

“Owen had been a longed- for child as we had been trying for three years and were just about to start IVF.

“He was born by C-section weighing 8lbs 11ozs after 28 hours’ labour.

“For 24 of those, I knew he would be born sleeping.”

Mrs Revens has since gone on to have two sons, Cameron, nine, and Kieren, eight.

Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity which works to improve the care bereaved parents receive, and promote research to reduce the loss of babies’ lives.

Doctors believe a problem developed with Mrs Revens’ placenta which resulted in the stillbirth.

“I have met several mums locally who have been through a similar experience and just being able to talk helps so much,” added Mrs Revens.

“Hopefully we can raise as much money as possible in Owen’s memory.”

For more information, email dee.revens@gmail.com