Mum and children traumatised as car targeted in Moreton Hall ‘airgun attack’

A mother-of-two has spoken of her distress after her car was targeted in a suspected airgun attack.

Danielle Sayer, of Bury St Edmunds, had pulled up in a car park off Salter Close, on the Moreton Hall estate, to collect her sister when the attack happened last Thursday.

The damage to the sign hanging in the rear window

Danielle said her son and daughter, aged six and two, were in the back seat and in the time it took her sister to walk to the car, they heard a loud bang.

“I thought something big had fallen on the back of the car, it was so loud. I got out and the whole of the back windscreen was smashed,” said Danielle.

“She said the same thing had happened to someone else in the same car park three nights earlier.”

When a windscreen repair technician cleared the damaged glass, he told Danielle a black burn mark on a sign which had been hanging inside the screen indicated something had been fired through the glass.

“Both of my children were pretty traumatised by it and my daughter cried. I was upset and distressed as well. It’s just not something you expect to happen,” said Danielle.

“What worries me is that this has already happened before. This time, both my children were sat in the back of the car. Next time, it could be so much worse.”

Police are investigating this incident with a similar one on July 23 at about 8.20am. They say the cars were damaged ‘by unkown means’ and are seeing if they are linked. Anyone with information on either incident should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/51729/17.