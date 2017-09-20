Muddy Mummies ready to race of Horringer school

Six mums and staff from Horringer Pre-School - christened the ‘#MuddyMummies’ - are in training for a gruelling 10km muddy obstacle race to raise money for a new building.

The pre-school’s Acorn Project, which aims to raise £200,000, will be supported by the group tacking the Insane Terrain race on Sunday 24th September in Doddington, Cambridge.

Clare Whiting, the Muddy Mummies team captain, said: “Some of us have never run before and none of us have ever done an obstacle course, so this is going to be a real challenge.”

Stephie Page, Pre-School Manager added: “We are very grateful that the Muddy Mummies are going to all this effort to raise money for the Pre-School’s Acorn Project and we look forward to cheering them on.”

If you would like to sponsor the Muddy Mummies, please visit www.facebook.com/horringeracornproject.