MP invites nominations for ‘best curry house’

MP Matt Hancock is seeking nominations for the best curry house in West Suffolk.

The Tiffin Cup – now in its 12th year – asks MPs to nominate a restaurant in their constituency as the UK’s best curry house.

Mr Hancock, who is encouraging residents to email him their favourite curry house nominations, said: “The Tiffin Cup is a fantastic competition that highlights the superb quality and diverse range of South Asian food and restaurants and that we are so lucky to have in our country.”

“Get voting – with such a great selection of excellent curry houses in the area to choose from, I’m hoping to bring the Tiffin Cup to West Suffolk this year,” he added.

Email your nominations to matthew.hancock.mp@parliament.uk by April 4.

This year’s competition will also raise money for international children’s charity World Vision.