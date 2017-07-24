Moyse’s Hall Museum taken over by pirates to launch summer fun

Fun with a swashbuckling theme was available when a band of pirates stormed Moyse’s Hall Museum on Saturday.

The motley crew, including Blackbeard and Barnacle Bob, were said to have abandoned their pirate ship in the River Lark before being lured by the Bury St Edmunds museum’s latest exhibition, which features ‘treasures’ from Suffolk and Norfolk.

Saturday’s pirate takeover launched a series of pirate-themed events at the museum over the summer, including workshops and treasure trails.

Dan Clarke, St Edmundsbury Borough Council Heritage Officer, said: “We have devised a treasure trail around the museum and the town itself for families to take part in during the summer holidays and there will be pirate-themed workshops at the museum every Tuesday until August 22.”

On Saturday, families were able to meet the pirate crew; pick up a ‘pirate pack’ including treasure map, quizzes, colouring pencils and other goodies; have pictures with the pirates; hear the stories of Barnacle Bob and go on the treasure trail.

Pirate takeover was part of the museum’s Lost Property: Private Loss to Public Gain exhibition, which includes treasures dating to the Neolithic age.