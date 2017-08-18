Mower accident closes A14 at Stowmarket

The A14 westbound has been closed at Stowmarket following an accident involving a truck towing a mower on a trailer.

It is believed the mower came off the trailer after it jack-knifed at about 9.30am this morning.

Suffolk Police say no other vehicles were involved but the road has been closed at junction 50, Stowmarket East A1120, to allow the road to be cleared. There are also delays on the easybound side due to people slowing to view the incident.

Traffic England says normal traffic conditions are expected to return by midday.

