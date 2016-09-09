Motorist arrested for drug-driving after teen cyclist fractures skull in Stanton crash

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a serious accident in Stanton last night.

A teenage boy fractured his skull after the BMX bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus in Bury Road at around 9.35pm.

A 25-year-old man, who was driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of cannabis.

He has now been bailed to return to police on October 29, to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

The cyclist – thought to be in his mid teens – was taken to the West Suffolk hospital with a fractured skull and a broken leg.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the cyclist or the silver Ford Focus in the area prior to the incident, or the crash itself, to call Pc Mike Geeson at Suffolk Police’s Bury St Edmunds Roads Policing team, by calling 101 and quoting CAD number 444 of September 8.