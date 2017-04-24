Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury in Baylham collision

A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury following a collision in Baylham on Sunday, April 23.

A green Kawasaki motorcycle and a light blue/silver Peugeot 206, both travelling from Great Blakenham towards Needham Market, were involved in a collision at about 1pm on the B1113 at the junction with Mill Lane.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with a serious leg injury.

A female passenger in the car was taken to Ispwich Hospital suffering from minor injuries.

The road was closed for a police investigation and reopened just after 5pm.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Suffolk Police on 101.

The CAD reference is 201 of April 23.