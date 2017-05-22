Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Kilverstone crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Kilverstone on Thursday (May 18).

A blue VW Polo and a silver Peugeot motorbike were involved in a collision in Brettenham Road at around 2.40pm.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, suffered serious leg injuries and was sedated before being airlifted to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The driver of the Polo was uninjured.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the accident to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.