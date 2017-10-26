Motorcyclist injured after two vehicle traffic accident

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a two vehicle collision on the A143 junction at Summer Road, near Hepworth, this morning.

A volunteer doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service charity was mobilised with an ambulance, ambulance car and air ambulance, at around noon, to the serious road traffic accident, which also involved a car.

The SARS doctor assessed the motorcyclist, a male patient in his sixties, at the scene for serious chest injuries and was later flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 175 of 26 October.