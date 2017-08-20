Motorcyclist dies in Thetford collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Thetford.

The incident was shortly before 12.30pm yesterday (August 19) when a black Honda motorbike, which was travelling in the direction of Brandon on the B1107, lost control and left the carriageway before colliding with a white Kia.

The male rider of the motorbike, aged in his 20s, died as a result of the incident.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended, however it was reopened shortly before 5pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have seen the driving manner of the motorcyclist prior to the incident, should contact Swaffham Roads Policing Team on 101.