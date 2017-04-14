Motocross biker dies after colliding with tree in Tuddenham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motocross biker in Tuddenham yesterday.

The incident was at 4.25pm when a red Honda CRF 450cc motocross bike was involved in collision with a tree in Green Road.

Paramedics were called to the incident but despite efforts to save him the motocross biker, 53-year-old Wayne Austin who is from Cheshire, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to police should contact PC Allie Cotton from the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD 332 from Thursday, April 13.