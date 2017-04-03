Moreton Hall’s ‘magnificent’ production of Olivia

Students at Moreton Hall Prep School, in Bury St Edmunds, have staged a ‘magnificent’ production of Malcolm Sircom’s Olivia.

The show told the story of Olivia’s journey from downtrodden orphan to star of the stage and those involved said there was not a dry eye in the house by the end of their last night.

Jade Sellars, who produced the play, said: “The children worked so hard and their enthusiasm and talent made it a joy to work with them. Their commitment to ‘method acting’ was commendable – I look forward to seeing many of them on the stage in the future.”

The Mount Road school was rated ‘good’ for the quality of pupils’ academic achievement and ‘excellent’ for the quality of their personal development in a recently published Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.

Headteacher Chris Moxon said: “Moreton Hall Prep is a very special place and I am honoured to be at the helm.”