Moreton Hall Coffee House to host ‘pop up’ shopping event for hospice

Women are being encouraged to round up their girlfriends to enjoy a ‘pop up’ shopping event in Bury St Edmunds.

Moreton Hall business owners Lucy Newell and Jessica Darnell are offering free bubbly and high end summer bargains at their event on July 18.

It will take place at their Coffee House in Lawson Place from 7-9pm, with all stallholders giving a percentage of their sales to St Nicholas Hospice Care in support of the shop’s involvement in the charity’s accumulator challenge.

High end clothing from Five Six Blue Boutique and beauty products from Tropic Skincare will be among items for sale, with jewellery also available.

Ms Newell said: “This is about top end, really special, unique things and a lot of businesswomen getting together to make money for the hospice.”