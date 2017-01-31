More time to comment on Forest Heath’s district plan

The public has been given more time to comment on the proposed the Forest Heath Local Plan.

The consultation will now end on March 13.

Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath District Council Cabinet member for planning and growth said: “The original six week consultation period on the submission version documents for the Forest Heath Local Plan began on January 10.

“We have now re-published one of the evidence base documents, the Sustainability Appraisal, so that it pulls all the information already in the public domain together in one place.

“We need equal consultation on all the documents, but rather than just giving the extra time on just this document alone, we are extending the overall period on all of the documents.”

The extended consultation has no impact on the documentation currently being consulted on and the council says the evidence base ‘remains robust and complete’.

The Council is writing to consultees to inform them that the overall consultation period for the whole Local Plan, including the updated version of the Sustainability Appraisal, has been extended from February 21 to March 13.

The new date fits the timetable for adoption of the plan.

The consultation is at http://westsuffolk.jdi-consult.net/localplan