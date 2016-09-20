More time for Bury Free Press Business Awards nominations

As some people had difficulties with our Business Awards 2016 website, we have extended the deadline for nominations for another week to midnight on Monday September 26.

There are awards for: Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Contribution to the Community, Employee of the Year, Best New Start Up, Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, International Trade, Independent Retailer Green/Environment and Customer Service.

BFP Business Awards 2016 sponsors ANL-160815-104406001

To see a full criteria for all the Business Award 2016 categories and to nominate someone for an award, visit http://burybusinessawards.weebly.com (Note it has no www).

Alternatively, you can contact the Johnston Press Midlands Events team on 01536 506123 or et.exhibitions@jpress.co.uk

Once the nominations are in, our judges then have the difficult task of picking the best of the best in time for the gala awards dinner at The Apex on October 14.

The awards presentation will be hosted by Paul Sinha of the popular television quiz show, The Chase.