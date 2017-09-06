More than 90 firefighters at Wretham blaze

Residents in the Wretham area are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed following the outbreak of a large fire at a recycling facility.

More than 90 firefighters, from Norfolk and Suffolk, are currently tackling the blaze in Thetford Road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire at 2.42am and 14 appliances have been called to the scene, including three from Suffolk.

Crews from Elmswell, Ixworth and Brandon are supplying water to the site while the Norfolk crews are using breathing apparatus, main jets and a compressed air foam system to try and bring the fire under control.

