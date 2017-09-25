Missing Corrie’s mum retraces his steps on disappearance anniversary

Missing airman Corrie McKeague’s Mum has led a walk tracing his last movements on the anniversary of his disappearance.

Nicola Urquhart and Corrie’s brothers Makeyan and Darroch led about 100 public and media around Bury St Edmunds yesterday, following the route he took around the town on a night out with colleagues from RAF Honington on the night of September 23-24 2016.

They finished in the horseshoe area of Brentgovel Street, behind Greggs, where he was last seen on CCTV at about 3.25am.

She told Forces Network that she thought the walk had been useful.

She said. “These are people who have followed on Find Corrie for a year and when I’ve explained things they’ve gone ‘I didn’t realise that.’

“Now they will be able to focus their attention – it’s about trying to get information in.”

Corries dad Martin McKeague

She also welcomed the police activity, including placing a police pod near The Grapes pub on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nicola, a police officer in Fife, said: “It’s Sunday and we’ve got a detective chief inspector standing in a police pod. From a personal level I know what a big deal that is for Mark Brown to be here – it shows it’s still an active inquiry. I think that just speaks volumes.”

On Twitter she vowed: “I and my family will never stop trying to #Findcorrie We all need answers to what happened to corrie the night he went missing.”

Corrie’s father Martin McKeague was also in the town over the weekend, planning to try to jog people’s memories on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Corrie search images 26 A (inset) and B of a man with a back-pack outside McDonalds

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said today: “The police pod was well attended in Bury St Edmunds this weekend and we will now look to assess the information we have been told to see if this establishes any new lines of inquiry for the investigation.

“We are grateful and pass on our thanks to everyone who approached us over the weekend with information.”

Six of the eight individuals pictured in CCTV images the police issued on Thursday afternoon had been traced by Friday evening.

But two men are still outstanding.

Bald male red jacket (ringed) sought by Corrie McKeague investigation team

Image number 26, of an elderly man visiting Macdonalds at about 5.30am on September 24 2016 was first released last winter. On Thursday police issued another image of him taken, at about 4.30am outside McDonalds.

The other image is of a bald male in a red jacket with black and white panels seen walking away from Flex nightclub at about 1.25am on September 24.

For a timeline of the Corrie investigation click here.

+Any information on Corrie’s disappearance should go to the incident room on 01473 782019.