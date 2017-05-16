Missing Corrie’s girlfriend shares baby bump picture

The girlfriend of missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague has shared a poignant first image of her baby bump as she prepares to give birth to his child.

April Oliver, 21, posted the black and white image on Facebook along with an emotional message to their baby.

Missing airman Corrie McKeague and girlfriend April Oliver Picture by April Oliver

In the picture she is holding a pair of Timberland-style baby booties similar to the adult ones Corrie was wearing when he disappeared more than seven months ago.

Writing to their unborn child, April said: “You bring me so much pain yet just as much joy. Your daddy would be so proud of you, my little one and would love you as much as I do.

“Corrie will be part of both of us forever, no one can take that away.”

Corrie, 23, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday September 24, after a night out in Bury St Edmunds with RAF Regiment colleagues from Honington.

Fitness instructor April had been dating Corrie for around five months before he went missing.

She said on Facebook: “I struggle with finding the right words because sometimes when you have to be strong and out on a brave face you forget about the precious moments that pass by.

“Yesterday was an emotional but exciting day, and sometimes it only takes one person to help you see what you have.

“I miss and love Corrie with every part of my body and little things set off different emotions.

“I can’t help but be truly unconditionally in love with my baby and you’re not here yet.

April discovered she was pregnant just two weeks after Corrie disappeared and the baby believed to be due in early summer.

Search teams have sifted through more than 3,100 tonnes of waste at a landfill site in Milton in the search for Corrie.