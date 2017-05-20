Minion couple’s banger rally for Thetford defibrillators

A Thetford couple have completed a round-trip to Benidorm – in a cheap, old London taxi decorated in a Minion theme.

Chris and Wendy Riches were among around 40 cars to complete the Benidorm Bangers challenge, returning in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The five-day charity rally sees participants complete daily quizzes before moving on to their next location, with mid-point meets planned to offer teams the chance to earn extra points.

Chris and Wendy, owners of Chris Riches Transport, in Brunel Way, bought their banger – which they named Dave – for £500 and first used it in last year’s rally.

Their five grandchildren helped to decorate it in the Minion theme – and the couple took it even further by also dressing up as Minions.

“Some people really go over the top,” said Wendy. “We hand painted ours because that was what you were supposed to do. We’re stripping it right back and starting again next year but the Minion theme is so popular – wherever we go people are photographing it.”

One of the most challenging parts of their journey came during the ‘long, difficult drive to Andorra’ with ‘hair bends and really steep inclines’ leaving Dave in need of work on his differential.

“This was particularly harsh on the vehicles as we went over the Pyrenees and through the snow,” said Wendy, adding that the camaraderie between the teams was ‘great’, with one even towing another over the finish point.

Chris and Wendy used their involvement in the rally to raise funds for defibrillators for Thetford estates and say they will be matching the total amount raised.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wendy-riches-minion.