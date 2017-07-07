Mind over matter for Thetford marathon runner

Long-distance runner Melanie Sturman is hoping to set a new record when she finishes her 200th marathon tomorrow.

As a Great Barrow Challenge ‘10 in 10’ participant, the Thetford Parkrun director will set off in the morning for her 10th marathon in 10 days, which will also be her 200th marathon to date.

Melanie Sturman shows off her most recent medals

When she crosses the finish line she is expected to become the first British woman to have run ‘10 in 10’ for four consecutive years – not bad for someone who only ran her first marathon at the age of 40.

Now age 46, she is finding the ‘10 in 10’ much tougher than previous years but says she has learned from experience and is treating it ‘with more respect’, replacing electrolytes and incorporating daily remedial massages and taping into her routine.

Excited about the prospect of setting a new GB record, she said: “It’s going to be a bit of an emotional big day because there are only two women in the country who have ever done four 10 in 10s, the other did hers over five years and I’ve done mine over four.”

“It’s been suggested to me that it could actually be a world record but I need to look into that further,” she added.

Ms Sturman, who hopes to inspire others to take up running, is using this year’s challenge to raise funds for mental health charity, Mind.

She chose the charity following the death of a friend in May, who suffered with mental health problems, and because a close family member is currently battling with mental illness.

She said: “As a nurse myself I’ve found that mental health is often the unseen health need and, without being political, you see lots of cuts and, without the voluntary sector, there are limited resources.”

To sponsor her marathon efforts click here.

For more about the charity clik here.